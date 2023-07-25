Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Aug 30, 2015

    Piece of Trek Tech You'd Want to Have Is...

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com, for our latest weekly poll, asked Which of these Trek tech would you want to have? The reply options were Food Replicator, Universal Translator, Tricorder, Phaser, Holodeck and Transporter. More than 7,000 fans voted and here are the results:

    Holodeck (36%)

    Transporter (31%)


    Food Replicator (19%)

    Universal Translator (6%)


    Tricorder (4%, 306 votes)

    Phaser (4%, 287 votes)

    And how did YOUR Trek tech innovation of choice fare?

