Published Aug 30, 2015
Piece of Trek Tech You'd Want to Have Is...
StarTrek.com, for our latest weekly poll, asked Which of these Trek tech would you want to have? The reply options were Food Replicator, Universal Translator, Tricorder, Phaser, Holodeck and Transporter. More than 7,000 fans voted and here are the results:
Holodeck (36%)
Transporter (31%)
Food Replicator (19%)
Universal Translator (6%)
Tricorder (4%, 306 votes)
Phaser (4%, 287 votes)
And how did YOUR Trek tech innovation of choice fare?