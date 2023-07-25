Piece Of Trek Tech Fans Want Most Is...

Which piece of Trek Tech would you want the most? That was our latest StarTrek.com poll question, with the options including Holodeck, Phaser, Communicators, Tricorder, Geordi’s VISOR or Replicator. The results were surprising, not so much in terms of what won and what lost, but rather by how few votes four of the choices fetched. Holodeck won with 46%, outpacing Replicator at 40%. However, Phaser only notched 6%, with Tricorder grabbing 5%, followed by Communicators with 2% and Geordi’s VISOR beaming up a measly 1%, or an underwhelming grand total of… 79 votes.