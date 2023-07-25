Picardo's Other Doctor Gets His Due

Robert Picardo's other doctor is finally getting his due. Long before he played the Doctor on Star Trek: Voyager and while he still had hair (or, as he admits, "hairpieces"), Picardo portrayed Dr. Dick Richards on the acclaimed Vietnam War drama China Beach. The show, which debuted in 1988 and starred Dana Delany (who later shared the screen with Voyager's Jeri Ryan on Body of Proof), had never been released on DVD and became one of the most-requested titles.That will change with the October 1 release of China Beach: The Complete Season One from StarVista Entertainment and Time Life, in stores tomorrow. For "those who are impatient," Picardo joked to StarTrek.com, the China Beach: 25th Anniversary Collector's Edition, which features all 62 episodes, plus three scripts and five cast photos, as well as 10 hours of extras that include cast interviews, commentaries, featurettes and more is available online at ChinaBeachOnDVD.com.