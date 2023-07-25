Picardo Quizzes Trek Fans & NASA Scientists

Good morning, StarTrek.com readers. Robert Picardo here. Welcome to my latest Planetary Post. This time around, I share my journey this past summer to San Diego Comic-Con, where I quizzed Trek fans and also NASA scientists with trivia to celebrate Star Trek's 50th anniversary. To mix it up, I posed fans questions about real science and tested the NASA scientists on their Trek knowledge. The results, I think you will agree, are a lot of fun.

