Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: Voyager

    Published Oct 3, 2016

    Picardo Quizzes Trek Fans & NASA Scientists

    Picardo Quizzes Trek Fans & NASA Scientists

    By Robert Picardo

    Good morning, StarTrek.com readers. Robert Picardo here. Welcome to my latest Planetary Post. This time around, I share my journey this past summer to San Diego Comic-Con, where I quizzed Trek fans and also NASA scientists with trivia to celebrate Star Trek's 50th anniversary. To mix it up, I posed fans questions about real science and tested the NASA scientists on their Trek knowledge. The results, I think you will agree, are a lot of fun.

    To learn more about The Planetary Society, please visit www.planetary.org. And just tell them The Doctor sent you.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top