Picardo Checks Out LightSail 2 Spacecraft Test

Every spacecraft must undergo thorough inspection before exploring the final frontier. The U.S.S. Voyager crew ran crucial tests before our initial launch. (This was before my program's initial activation in Sickbay, but I watched the entire pilot episode, so I know it's true).

Recently, I headed to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to join The Planetary Society team for the LightSail 2 spacecraft day-in-the-life-test. LightSail is a citizen-funded solar sailing CubeSat that sails on sunlight — and it’s quite amazing. Building on last year’s successful LightSail 1 test flight, the team conducted tests to inspect the new spacecraft’s preparedness to perform in space.

Check it out, and join us for LightSail’s next adventure: inspiring young people to pursue careers in science and technology has always been a part of Star Trek's legacy. I have particularly admired how Nichelle Nichols influenced so many young women to pursue careers at NASA and in STEM since the 70's. As a new board member of The Planetary Society, and through my monthly video newsletter, The Planetary Post, I hope to join Nichelle and promote the message that, if you love Star Trek, you love space exploration and science.

To learn more about The Planetary Society, please visit www.planetary.org. And just tell them The Doctor sent you.

Robert Picardo