Picardo, Braga Reunite for Salem

Star Trek: Voyager's Robert Picardo tackles a very, very different role today on WGN's creepy series, Salem. The actor, sporting a scruffy beard and long white hair, guest stars as a character named Mr. Stoughton in the third-season episode, "Night's Black Agents." Picardo, of course, reunites with another familiar Trek figure on Salem. His old Voyager boss, Brannon Braga, is Salem's co-creator and executive producer/show runner, as well as one of its writers.

Here's the official synopsis of the episode: In “Night’s Black Agents” – written by Brannon Braga & Adam Simon and directed by Joe Dante (Gremlins) – Cotton desperately tries to escape to Boston before Anne or the Boy’s followers track him down. He comes across Tituba, who shows him a vision of his future, ultimately changing his decision to leave. Mary realizes that even without her witch powers, she can still use her femininity to manipulate those around her. Meanwhile, Alden and Billy continue the fight on the outskirts of Salem.

Picardo, in a quick conversation with StarTrek.com, said: "I loved working on Salem with my longtime friends Brannon Braga and Joe Dante. Plus, it was great to have hair again, however briefly. I looked like an evil Ben Franklin."