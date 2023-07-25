Picard Still Making It So

Sir Patrick is recognizable in three ways - his distinguished profile, shiny bald head, and voice. I’d argue that his voice is the most-iconic element of his persona, as it is for Captain Picard. When he gets angry, you know it’s for a very good reason and you best watch your step! Woe betide those in Picard's path when his crew or Starfleet is threatened. Just as important is how he uses his tone of voice to get things done. A decisive tone is clearly an imperative part of being in command. Not to malign a fellow captain of the Enterprise (NX), but I found Captain Archer to be very off-putting in the pilot when he simply said "Let's go." I’d just started college, Janeway had been my captain for seven years and I adored her very being. She, too, spoke with authority and certainty. Picard's particular phrasing, however, set the gold standard for the captains that followed. "Let’s go" was not acceptable after "Engage! and "Make it so."

Alongside his signature “Picard maneuver,” those phrases and the accompanying body language – a definitive point forward issued forth from the captain’s chair – allowed Stewart to define Picard’s authority right away. Whether the body language came from a director or the actor’s own choice, these seemingly small choices clearly have a big impact on the viewer and reinforce Picard’s status as a great captain.

Watching from a young girl’s perspective, Picard felt like a captain who’d advocate as much for me as for anyone else. While he had romances, the feminism Picard often displayed was a breath of fresh air compared to some of the other men in charge on TV of the late 80s and early 90s. He listened to Dr. Crusher and Counselor Troi, taking their concerns seriously when dealing with difficult situations. I agree that TNG’s female roles were of the caregiver variety, but the fact that these two female senior staff members had a seat at the table and a voice their captain listened to put TNG ahead of its time.