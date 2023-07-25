Picard Options Included Lando, Kojak and Herman Munster Actors

And the names! The names!! Could you imagine the dapper Don Ameche? Or how about Kojak himself, Telly Savalas, noted as "Available & Interested." Who loves you, baby?! Theodore Bikel was available, too, and he went on to guest star on TNG as Sergey Rozhenko in the fourth-season episode "Family." Would you believe... comedian Dick Shawn? Or how about George Hearn ("Not interested") or 2001: A Space Odyssey's Kier Dullea or William Devane (who was "Tied to Knot's Landing") or the awesome John Saxon?