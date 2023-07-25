Picard on Saturday Night Live

Did you happen to catch Saturday Night Live this past weekend? If not, we'd like provide a public service and share with you one of evening's best bits. Taran Killam revived his "Les Jeunes de Paris" recurring sketch, this time joined in a dancing frenzy by the evening's guest host, Anna Kendrick. The 3-minute celebration of all things French has slick moves, a cute reference to "Cups," a whole bunch of Madelines, a Musketeer, Marie Antoinette, a nod to The Fifth Element and, just after the two-minute mark, a cameo by Captain Jean-Luc Picard (or Kyle Mooney playing Picard), who utters the only English dialogue in the segment.

Enjoy... or amuse-toi bien.