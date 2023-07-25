Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Apr 7, 2014

    Picard on Saturday Night Live

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Did you happen to catch Saturday Night Live this past weekend? If not, we'd like provide a public service and share with you one of evening's best bits. Taran Killam revived his "Les Jeunes de Paris" recurring sketch, this time joined in a dancing frenzy by the evening's guest host, Anna Kendrick. The 3-minute celebration of all things French has slick moves, a cute reference to "Cups," a whole bunch of Madelines, a Musketeer, Marie Antoinette, a nod to The Fifth Element and, just after the two-minute mark, a cameo by Captain Jean-Luc Picard (or Kyle Mooney playing Picard), who utters the only English dialogue in the segment.

    Enjoy... or amuse-toi bien.

