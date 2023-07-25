Picard & Dr. Crusher Get Married... With Q As Their Best Man?

The title alone of Simon & Schuster's upcoming eNovella has us intrigued: Star Trek: The Next Generation -- Q Are Cordially Invited. But then StarTrek.com also has a sneak peek at the cover of the October 6 release by Rudy Josephs, which ups the ante even more. Oh, and then there's the synopsis, which refers to the wedding of a certain captain and medic. And here's that synopsis, straight from the publisher:

The wedding of Captain Jean-Luc Picard to Doctor Beverly Crusher was a small, private affair overseen by the mayor of La Barre, France, and witnessed by the groom’s sister-in-law and the mayor’s wife. At least, that’s what the happy couple always told their friends. On the anniversary of that blessed day, however, Worf and Geordi La Forge manage to coax the real story out of the pair, to discover a tale of mythical treasure and a lost civilization in the Delta Quadrant. It all begins when the omnipotent being Q crashes the festivities, declaring himself best man and bringing along an unwilling guest as a surprise for the groom.

Star Trek: The Next Generation -- Q Are Cordially Invited will run 120 pages and cost $2.99 in the U.S. and $3.99 in Canada. Visit www.simonandschuster.com to pre-order.