Published Jan 29, 2019
Photos from "Point of Light" Revealed
Snag your first glimpse of images from "Point of Light," including shots of Georgiou, Leland, L'Rell and Tyler
Here's your first look at a half-dozen photographs from "Point of Light," which will stream on Thursday as the third episode of Star Trek: Discovery's second season. Among those featured in the photos are Georgiou (in her Section 31 garb), Amanda, L'Rell, Tyler and Leland, the man who recruited Georgiou to Section 31.
