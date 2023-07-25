Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Discovery

    Published Jan 29, 2019

    Photos from "Point of Light" Revealed

    Snag your first glimpse of images from "Point of Light," including shots of Georgiou, Leland, L'Rell and Tyler

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    "Point of Light"

    StarTrek.com

    Here's your first look at a half-dozen photographs from "Point of Light," which will stream on Thursday as the third episode of Star Trek: Discovery's second season. Among those featured in the photos are Georgiou (in her Section 31 garb), Amanda, L'Rell, Tyler and Leland, the man who recruited Georgiou to Section 31.

    Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space Channel and OTT service Crave.

