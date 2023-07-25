Pharrell Williams Interviews... Leonard Nimoy

Pharrell and Nimoy chat face to face for nearly a half hour. They talk about how/why Nimoy ignored his father’s plea not to be become an actor, discuss his days in the Army (for which he produced talent shows) and converse about photography. Nimoy also recounts how Spock/Star Trek helped inspire young people and shares his pride in knowing that his creation, Spock, lives on -- nearly 50 years later -- thanks to Zachary Quinto.

