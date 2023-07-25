"Phantasms" Still Freaky 25 Years Later

As TNG journeyed through its seventh and final season, on its way to the big screen and four movies, the show took the opportunity to not only emphasize the familial bonds between the characters, but also to layer in extra elements of character progression and exploration. “Phantasms” saw the further development of Data as his ability to dream evolved, all bringing him further to his adventures with the emotion chip in Star Trek Generations. Our magnificent seven were well entrenched, confident in each other’s abilities and skills, even when confronted with cellular peptide cakes with mint frosting and pesky interphasic creatures.

A quarter of a century on, episodes like “Phantasms” only serve to illustrate how fortunate we were to share the journey with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D. As Geordi said in the episode, "This ought to be a lot of fun!"

How right he was.

