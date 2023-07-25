Peter David, Post-Stroke, Returns Home

David was originally supposed to return home to Long Island on February 15, but he’s made enough progress that his release from the Florida rehab facility occurred on Saturday. As he wrote on Sunday, “God knows it wasn’t easy. We had to deal with a plethora of canceled flights due to the storm Fortunately enough we had the luck and resources to make it home yesterday afternoon, a mere one hour behind our scheduled flight."It is truly remarkable to be home again,” David continued. “I will never forget the people like Ali and Sarah in Florida who helped rebuild my body so that I can at least walk somewhat. Now it’s up to me to continue that work over the next months in order to fully recapture what my body could do before.”Finally, StarTrek.com reached out to David the other day by email, just to check in, wish him well and convey the thoughts and prayers of Star Trek fans. Not even three hours later, we heard back. “Thank you Trek fans for your interest,” he wrote. “ I'm looking forward to getting home and, in the meantime, thank God for the Dragon Dictate program."