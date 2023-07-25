Published Jun 19, 2019
Remembering TNG & DS9 Writer, Peter Allan Fields
The writer of "The Inner Light," "Duet" and more has passed away.
StarTrek.com is saddened to report the death of Peter Allan Fields, the veteran writer and producer whose many credits included Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Fields died today, June 19, according to a tweet from his longtime DS9 colleague, Ira Steven Behr.
For Trek, Fields wrote or co-wrote a total of 13 episodes, most notably the TNG hours "Half a Life," "Cost of Living" and "The Inner Light," as well as the DS9 installments, "Dax," "Duet," "Blood Oath," "In the Pale Moonlight" and "The Dogs of War," among others. In short, he had a hand in several of both shows' finest moments. He also served DS9 as a co-producer and later producer from 1993 to 1994, spanning seasons one and two.
Fields didn't enjoy his full-time work as a lawyer and wrote short stories in his free time, he recounted decades ago to The Official Star Trek: The Next Generation Magazine. Two law clients told him about a new show seeking writers, namely The Man from U.N.C.L.E., which set his Hollywood career in motion. In addition to Man from U.N.C.L.E. and his Trek work, Fields penned episodes of The FBI, McCloud, The Six Million Dollar Man, Darkroom, Knight Rider,Xena: Warrior Princess and the Michael Piller-producer show, Legend, which starred John de Lancie.
Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Fields' family, friends, colleagues and fans.