Remembering TNG & DS9 Writer, Peter Allan Fields

Fields didn't enjoy his full-time work as a lawyer and wrote short stories in his free time, he recounted decades ago to The Official Star Trek: The Next Generation Magazine. Two law clients told him about a new show seeking writers, namely The Man from U.N.C.L.E., which set his Hollywood career in motion. In addition to Man from U.N.C.L.E. and his Trek work, Fields penned episodes of The FBI, McCloud, The Six Million Dollar Man, Darkroom, Knight Rider,Xena: Warrior Princess and the Michael Piller-producer show, Legend, which starred John de Lancie.

Please join StarTrek.com in offering our condolences to Fields' family, friends, colleagues and fans.