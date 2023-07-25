Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Aug 22, 2016

    Peter Alexander Unveils Men's Trek Sleepwear

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you're a fan who eats, drinks and sleeps Star Trek, then you're in luck, as Peter Alexander is ready to help you with the sleep part. Peter Alexander's New Capsule Star Trek Sleepwear Collection for Men is available now. The colorful line from Australia includes two tee shirts, one that reads "Beam Me Up Scotty!" ($59.95 AUD) and another that features an image of Spock, the Vulcan greeting gesture and the words "Live Long and Prosper" ($59.95 AUD), as well as several pajama pants options: Star Trek Comic Drop Crotch Shorts ($69.95 AUD), Spock and Kirk Classic PJ Pants ($79.95 AUD), Starship Enterprise Classic PJ Pants ($79.95 AUD) and Starship Enterprise Mid Short ($59.95 AUD).

    The Peter Alexander New Capsule Star Trek Sleepwear Collection for Men is available now in shops and online. Go to www.peteralexander.com.au for additional details and to purchase the items.

