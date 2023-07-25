Perth Mint Unveils 50th Anniversary Stamps & Coins

The Perth Mint in Australia has just unveiled a new set of Star Trek stamps and also a Trek coin that are both practical and collectible. The 50 Years of Star Trek Stamp Pack features 25 stamps that have tabs featuring familiar Star Trek

characters and the iconic Enterprise starship. The stamp sets consist of two sheets of 10 and one sheet of five stamps, and the pack has been printed using a special metallic foiling technique. It has a RRP of $27.00.Next, there's a set called 50 Years of Star Trek – Spock: Postal Numismatic Cover, which also comes with a Perth Mint Tuvalu legal tender $1 coin featuring Spock. It's a special edition limited to 7,000. It has a RRP of $24.95.Another set is the 50 Years of Star Trek – Enterprise: Postal Numismatic Cover. It includes a Perth Mint Tuvalu legal tender $1 coin featuring the U.S.S. Enterprise. It's also a special edition and will be limited to 7,500. Its RRP is $24.95.Visit shop.auspost.com.au to purchase.