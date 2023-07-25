Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published May 7, 2016

    Perth Mint Unveils 50th Anniversary Stamps & Coins

    Perth Mint Unveils 50th Anniversary Stamps & Coins

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The Perth Mint in Australia has just unveiled a new set of Star Trek stamps and also a Trek coin that are both practical and collectible. The 50 Years of Star Trek Stamp Pack features 25 stamps that have tabs featuring familiar Star Trek

    characters and the iconic En

    characters and the iconic Enterprise starship. The stamp sets consist of two sheets of 10 and one sheet of five stamps, and the pack has been printed using a special metallic foiling techni

    characters and the iconic Enterprise starship. The stamp sets consist of two sheets of 10 and one sheet of five stamps, and the pack has been printed using a special metallic foiling technique. It has a RRP of $27.00.Next, there's a set called 50 Years of Star Trek – Spock: Postal Numismatic Cover, which also comes with a Perth Mint Tuvalu legal tender $1 coin featuring Spock. It's a special edition limited to 7,000. It has a RRP of $24.95.Another set is the 50 Years of Star Trek – Enterprise: Postal Numismatic Cover. It includes a Perth Mint Tuvalu legal tender $1 coin featuring the U.S.S. Enterprise. It's also a special edition and will be limited to 7,500. Its RRP is $24.95.Visit shop.auspost.com.au to purchase.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top