Perth Mint Spock Coin Available Now

The Perth Mint of Australia has released a limited-edtion commemorative Spock coin that pays tribute to both the late, great Leonard Nimoy and his iconic Star Trek: The Orginal Series

character, Spock. The coin, which is struck from 1 ounce of 99.9% pure silver and is issued as legal tender under the authority of the Government of Tuvalu, features a color image of Leonad Nimoy as Spock giving the Vulcan salute against a representation

No more than 5,000 of the 2015 Star Trek: The Original Series - Spock 1-ounce Silver Proof Coins will be released by The Perth Mint, and each coin will come presented in a Star Trek-inspired display case and accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.The coins will be priced at $115.00 each and can be ordered in Australia by calling 1-800-098-817, or internationally by calling +61-8-9421-7218, or by visiting perthmint.com.au. Also, collectors can purhase the coins from leading coin dealers and Australia Post outlets.Follow The Perth Mint on Twitter (@perthmint) and on Facebook.

