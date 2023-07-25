Published Mar 25, 2019
EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: It's the Mother of all Twists
Get a peek at episode 11 of 'Discovery''s second season, 'Perpetual Infinity'.
Michael Burnham is back from her near-death experience and ready to "Blow this place to Hell" (her words!) in our exclusive image from "Perpetual Infinity," episode 11 of Star Trek: Discovery's second season. This week, Burnham receives the reunion she’s been longing for, but it doesn’t go quite as she imagined. Georgiou and Tyler sense a disturbing change in Leland.
Check out the global preview for "Perpetual Infinity" below.
Episode Preview | Star Trek: Discovery - Perpetual Infinity
Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are currently streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 are also available on the Pluto TV Star Trek channel in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave. Star Trek: Discovery is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.
Stay tuned to StarTrek.com for more details! And be sure to follow @StarTrek on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.