Published Apr 9, 2017
Perfect Recipes for Your Trek Geeki Tikis
The Star Trek Geeki Tikis are coming soon. And, to get everyone in the spirit, StarTrek.com is happy to share a couple of fun cocktail recipes, the result of which will put your Star Trek Geeki Tikis to great use. Try 'em out...
Captain's Grog Log, an interstellar variation of the Sailor’s Grog original cocktail by BG Reynolds.
- 1 oz B.G. Reynolds’ Lush Grenadine
- 2 oz White rum
- 1/2 oz 151 proof Demerara rum
- 3/4 oz fresh orange juice
- 3/4 oz fresh lime juice
- 2 dash Angostura bitters
- 3 oz Ginger beer (add after shaking)
Shake all ingredients except ginger beer with crushed ice. Pour all contents into Captain Kirk's tiki mug from GeekiTikis, and add 3 oz ginger beer. Top with crushed ice. Garnish with mint leaf, in the shape of the star fleet insignia.
Vulcan-O!, a logical variation on the Leilano Volcano
- 1/2 oz B.G. Reynolds’ Lush Grenadine (Float)
- 1 1/2 oz Coconut Rum
- 2 oz guava nectar
- 1 oz Pineapple juice
- 1 oz Blue Curaçao
- 3/4 oz fresh lime juice
Shake all ingredients except grenadine with crushed ice and pour into a Spock tiki mug from GeekiTikis. Top with crushed ice, float the grenadine, and garnish with a mint sprig and lime wheel.
As previously reported here at StarTrek.com, Geeki Tikis are boldly going Star Trek. Beeline Creative will produce a line of Star Trek Collectible Tiki Mugs that will -- for starters -- depict Kirk, Spock, Dr. McCoy, the Mugato, a Klingon and the Gorn. The creative, colorful drinkware products combine some of Trek's most-beloved characters with the unique stylization seen in traditional tiki culture.
Each ceramic Star Trek Geeki Tiki will stand 7"-8" tall and boast a capacity of approximately 14 ounces. The products will be available later this year. And, peering into the future, fans can expect to see additional Star Trek: The Original Series-themed Geeki Tikis. Also on the way: Star Trek: The Next Generation-themed Geeki Tikis.
Go to www.GeekiTikis.com to sign up for the Beeline Creative newsletter and for product alerts, and follow them at @beelinecreative. Also, keep an eye on StarTrek.com for details about when and where the Star Trek Geeki Tikis will be available.