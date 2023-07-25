Pegg & Astronaut Kate Rubins Talk Beyond & More

Simon Pegg, who co-wrote and played Scotty in Star Trek Beyond, recently engaged in a conversation with Kate Rubins, an astronaut who's currently aboard the International Space Station. Over the course of their 25-minute chat, Pegg and Rubins talked about Beyond, how Trek has inspired real-life science and technological advances, and even the most-comfortable position for watching a movie aboard the ISS.

Check out the video below:

Star Trek Beyond is available now on Digital HD, weeks in advance of the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and Blu-ray 3D Combo Packs, which will hit stores on November 1. As previously reported, the Paramount Home Media Distribution releases will boast more than an hour of bonus content, with featurettes, deleted scenes, a gag reel and a tribute to both Leonard Nimoy and Anton Yelchin. Fans will also appreciate the film’s Dolby Atmos soundtrack, remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead.

