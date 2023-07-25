PBS Sets Nimoy Doc for National Airing in November

American Public Television has announced that the documentary Remembering Leonard Nimoy will be distributed to all 365 PBS stations nationwide beginning November 1, 2017. The documentary about the Star Trek legend, which was produced and directed by his daughter Julie and son-in-law David Knight, premiered in May on WGBH Boston, drawing enough praise and viewers to earn a national slot.

"This was a heartfelt biography of a beloved popular culture figure," American Public Television said in a statement. "We expect this will be well received by viewers as it offers a intimate look at Leonard Nimoy as a son, father, husband and a (later-in-life) social media activist. The film also puts a (well-known) human face on COPD as it documents how Leonard and his family dealt with a progressive condition, how he went public with his disease, and the effects it had on his life and family, etc. We admire the goal to honor Leonard's legacy by raising public awareness of COPD."