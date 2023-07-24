7 Times Paul Stamets Demonstrated Resilience on Star Trek: Discovery

The brilliant and sharp Lt. Commander Paul Stamets is the U.S.S. Discovery's science officer and resident endearing grump and expert astromycologist, responsible for discovering the mycelial network and the spore drive, a new propulsion system.

Driven by the pursuit of science, as opposed to the pursuit of war, Stamets viewed his work as getting "to the living heart of the universe; the veins and muscles that our galaxies together." Throughout four seasons of Star Trek: Discovery, Stamets tackled challenges, upheld his professionalism as a Starfleet officer, saw setbacks as impermanent, zeroed in on the things he could control like math and science, and made sure to prioritize what was most important to him (his loved ones).

The equally brilliant Anthony Rapp portrays Stamets on Star Trek: Discovery, and in celebration of his birthday, StarTrek.com is highlighting our favorite moments that demonstrate Stamets' resilience and bravery! They don't hand out Starfleet Medals of Honor to just anyone.