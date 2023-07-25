Patrick Stewart Treks To Racing Challenge

Stewart had previously raced, just once, in a Pro-Celebrity Toyota race on the Long Beach Grand Prix course in California, but that was more than a decade ago. And, for the Silverstone Classic, Stewart had to pass written and driving tests required to obtain a MSA competition license.

“It's such a fast learning curve from the moment you first step into the car,” Stewart said, referring to his driving test. “At one point it was raining quite hard out there; I could hardly see out of the windows... and you really do need to be able to see out of the windows when you're driving fast!"

"I've watched too many professionals at work on the race track over the years to feel that I can now call myself a fully-fledged racing driver,” Stewart added. “But it was exhilarating, that's for sure. I'm looking forward to putting my new skills into practice."