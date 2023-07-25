Patrick Stewart Talks Match & More

We’re not doing our jobs if we don’t ask about something specific in the film. Tobi collects his nail trimmings. He’s got a whole jar of the things. How weird a character quirk was that?

STEWART: (Laughs). I love that character detail. You see him clipping his nails into the jar and it’s only later when Mike asks, “What are these things? Are they seashells?” Tobi says, “No, no. They’re my fingernails.” And they do play an important part in the film later on. Tobi saves them because he feels they connect him to his past and that makes him happy. But it is an odd obsession, that I’ll grant you.

Little films like this don’t often see the light of day. How pleased are you that moviegoers will have a chance to see Match in a theater or at home with this hybrid theatrical/VOD release it’s getting?

STEWART: Oh, I am thrilled. It’s always a gamble, and you know that at the outset. I’ve done three or four movies that never got a proper release of, if they did, it was so small that the movie just vanished. I’ve had some projects that I really cared a lot about that never quite saw the light of day. It’s a risk you take when you take on something a little bit out of the ordinary, like Match. I think a year ago I was ready to consign Match to that list of others, and then Tribeca, the New York film festival, saw the movie and loved it, and gave it such exposure. Of course, it’s a New York movie, and that’s true, but they could not have supported us more. That brought us distributors online and brought us where we are now. We have opened in New York and Los Angeles, quite well, and in the next week or 10 days, we’re opening in another 20 cities around the country. And if you can’t get to a theater, you can see it on-demand. That’s just in the U.S. I’m hoping the film will have a life elsewhere as well, particularly in the U.K.

