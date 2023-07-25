Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 6, 2015

    Patrick Stewart & Carrie Underwood Engage in Twitter Lovefest

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    What's with Carrie Underwood and Star Trek captains? The country superstar was joined on stage at the CMAs the other night by William Shatner, in a Star Wars Stormtrooper costume, no less. And a few days before that, Underwood got into a Twitter lovefest with Patrick Stewart after US Magazine printed a Q&A in which she stated "I have a massive crush on Patrick Stewart. Always have, always will."

    Well, it turns out that Stewart heard about Underwood's gushing words and on October 28 he tweeted the following: "@carrieunderwood's words excite me more than the solid results of my recent bone density scan." Less than an hour later, Underwood tweeted: "FREAKING OUT RIGHT NOW!!! HE KNOWS I'M ALIVE!!!!!!! Play it cool, Carrie... play it cool."

    Pretty amusing, right?

