Patrick Stewart & Carrie Underwood Engage in Twitter Lovefest

What's with Carrie Underwood and Star Trek captains? The country superstar was joined on stage at the CMAs the other night by William Shatner, in a Star Wars Stormtrooper costume, no less. And a few days before that, Underwood got into a Twitter lovefest with Patrick Stewart after US Magazine printed a Q&A in which she stated "I have a massive crush on Patrick Stewart. Always have, always will."