Patrick or "Sir Patrick"?

Today, for the final installment of our Star Trek: The Next Generation cast interview about the show’s 25th anniversary, we thought we’d have some fun. So the question is short and simple: Do you call Patrick Stewart “Sir Patrick”? The replies – from Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, Wil Wheaton, Denise Crosby and Jonathan Frakes – are short, simple and entertaining.Do you call Patrick Stewart “Sir Patrick”?Gates McFadden: I call him "Jean-Luc."Brent Spiner: (Laughs). No, I don’t call him “Sir Patrick.” But I would if he wanted me to. Patrick would never go there. I don’t think Patrick quite takes himself that seriously. Michael Dorn: Yes, I call him "Sir."Denise Crosby: This is America! We don’t have a monarchy! No way, never! I’ll call him “Sir Patrick” the day he calls me “Lady Pookie”!!!Wil Wheaton: AHAHAHAHAHAHAHA. No. That would be weird.Marina Sirtis: Do I call Patrick “Sir Patrick?” No, only when I’m teasing him. But I do curtsy when I see him.Jonathan Frakes: I call him “Sir Patrick” only in jest, only when we’re kidding around. He doesn’t insist on being called “Sir Patrick” the way that “Sir Ben” (Ben Kingsley) does. I’ve got to say, though, it’s kind of thrilling to be friends with a knighted actor.