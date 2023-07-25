Published Oct 29, 2017
Party On At Starfleet Academy Experience
StarTrek.com has already informed you that the Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience has beamed down to New Jersey, and now we can tell you the Liberty Science Center will celebrate the occasion with party they’re calling “Live Long and Trek On!” Guests of all ages are invited to join in the fun on Friday, Nov. 3, from 6-10 pm, with a half-price, one-night only admission and a galaxy of Star Trek activities and adventures.
Highlights include:
- Show off your knowledge as Jordan Hoffman, film critic and host of “Engage: The Official Star Trek Podcast,” leads a fierce trivia competition
- Enjoy Star Trek-inspired bites and cocktails
- Explore LSC’s exhibitions and pick up some new Klingon vocabulary along the way
- Get a Star Trek makeover, courtesy of the School of Makeup Effects
- Learn more about the alien species on the show and meet LSC’s very own unique creatures
- Show off your Star Trek style by competing in a costume contest
- Be among the first in the New Jersey/New York area to test your mettle with the Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience.
Tickets are $15 per person, which includes the party activities and Star Trek exhibition. Member tickets are $5 per person. Fans can purchase tickets here.
As previously reported, Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience immerses visitors in the iconic science-fiction franchise. It will run until May 28, 2018 at the Liberty Science Center, located in Liberty State Park, in Jersey City, New Jersey. The exhibition will once again offer visitors the chance to experience life as a Starfleet Academy cadet, as they attend the Academy’s Career Day in the 26th century. After student orientation, cadets visit multiple zones focused on the training center’s specialties: Language, Medical, Navigation, Engineering, Command and Science. Following these interactions, cadets are assigned a specialty and a zone based on their individual training. Not only do participants have the opportunity to become a Starfleet cadet, but they also learn the actual science of the emerging technologies behind the fiction, such as a functional tricorder, NASA’s warp drive theory, and the latest experiments with phasers and teleporters.