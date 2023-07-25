Party On At Starfleet Academy Experience

Tickets are $15 per person, which includes the party activities and Star Trek exhibition. Member tickets are $5 per person. Fans can purchase tickets here.

As previously reported, Star Trek: The Starfleet Academy Experience immerses visitors in the iconic science-fiction franchise. It will run until May 28, 2018 at the Liberty Science Center, located in Liberty State Park, in Jersey City, New Jersey. The exhibition will once again offer visitors the chance to experience life as a Starfleet Academy cadet, as they attend the Academy’s Career Day in the 26th century. After student orientation, cadets visit multiple zones focused on the training center’s specialties: Language, Medical, Navigation, Engineering, Command and Science. Following these interactions, cadets are assigned a specialty and a zone based on their individual training. Not only do participants have the opportunity to become a Starfleet cadet, but they also learn the actual science of the emerging technologies behind the fiction, such as a functional tricorder, NASA’s warp drive theory, and the latest experiments with phasers and teleporters.