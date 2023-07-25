Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Nov 17, 2014

    Paramount London Resort, With Trek Attraction, 2020 Opening

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Paramount London, a proposed entertainment resort, will include a Star Trek-themed area when it opens on the Swanscombe Peninsula, east of London, in 2020. Spread across 800 acres, Paramount London will be the first of its kind in the UK and is expected to attract up to 15 million visitors a year, or 50,000 people a day. The Resort will offer more than 50 rides and attractions, each themed around the most famous films, television shows, games and other artistic works of Paramount and its partners. Attractions will include signature entertainment shows and cultural events, 12 major rides, water rides, family rides and adrenaline rides, as well as theaters, restaurants, hotels, business facilities and more.

    Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about Paramount London.

