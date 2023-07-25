Papa Picard? Mother Janeway? The Winner Is...

Captain Archer - 10% Captain Sisko - 17%

Below are some fan comments:

“Which captain would make the best parent? Got to be Sisko; he was the only captain to maintain a relationship with his kid. The only other parent captain parent was Kirk, but he had a very brief time with his adult son.” – Jason Kelly“Anyone but Kirk... all of Kirk’s children died...” – Ben Grimm“Kirk I imagine would be an awful absent father. Janeway OK, except for the 7-year absence. Picard? A man who doesn’t like children. Sisko seems to be a good parent, though.” – Michaela Lyktberg“Mum Janeway, daddy Kirk. Now, they can give a child so much love, fun and discipline. As much as I love Picard, he would be an awful father: he doesn't like children, and is too cold.” – KloDiana Xhindole