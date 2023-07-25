Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Jun 27, 2016

    Panic Cooperative Game Gets The Trek Treatment

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Justin De Witt's popular Castle Panic game gets the Star Trek treatment with... Star Trek Panic

    . Available now from USAopoly, the cooperative game lets players assume the roles of Kirk, Spock and other crew members of the U.S.S. Enterprise. To complete your mission and win the game, you must work together to defend the ship from alien threats while you perform vital tasks and explore strange new worlds and new civilizations.Star Trek Panic is meant for ages 13 and up, and it can be played by one to six players. It costs $39.95 and can be ordered now from the Star Trek Shop.

