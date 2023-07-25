Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Oct 24, 2015

    OUT NOW: Uniform Insignia Pint Glasses from ThinkGeek

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    ThinkGeek.com has just unveiled its latest Star Trek-themed product, and it's a Star Trek Uniform Insignia Pint Glass Set. The set includes four colored glasses -- red, blue, gold and clear -- each etched with its respective division insignia (the clear glass has an unadorned Starfleet insignia). As befits a pint glass, each one holds 16 ounces of Romulan Ale, or whatever it is you're drinking.

    The glass set, which is a ThinkGeek.com exclusive, is in stock now and priced at $24.99. Go to www.thinkgeek.com to purchase.

