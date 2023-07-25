OUT NOW: Star Trek: The Next Generation -- Collection Volume Two: Limited Edition

Star Trek: The Next Generation -- Collection Volume Two: Limited Edition, a 3-CD soundtrack release featuring more than 3.5 hours of previously unreleased TNG music, is available now from La-La Land Records. The set -- with just 3,000 units produced -- features episode scores by Dennis McCarthy, Jay Chattaway and, for the first time ever on a Star Trek

dtrack album, George Romanis. Volume Two was produced by Ford A. Thaxton, James Nelson, Mark Banning and Lukas Kendall, and was mastered by James Nelson.Also included: a 32-page booklet with art design by Mark Banning and in-depth liner notes by film/TV music journalist Jeff Bond. Star Trek: The Next Generation -- Collection Volume Two: Limited Edition costs $34.98. Go to www.lalalandrecords.com to purchase.