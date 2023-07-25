How to Plan Your Own Star Trek Wedding

OK, that is a lie. Not the part about watching every Star Trek episode, usually in Saturday marathons hosted by some guy that was an extra in "The Trouble with Tribbles." No, the lie is the wedding dreams. As a sci-fi watcher and reader, the idea of marriage was as dim and distant as the light from attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion when viewed from the Tannhäuser Gate.

Since the opportunity to plan a Star Trek-themed wedding only happens once in a lifetime (I hope), and there was scant help for me in making any arrangements, I thought that relating my experiences could help in planning your own Star Trek-themed weddings (or viewing parties, and convention room food fests, for that matter).

Pour yourself a tea, Earl Grey, hot, and follow along, if you like.