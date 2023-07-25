Published Jul 31, 2018
Our Favorite STLV Moments
Star Trek Las Vegas 2018 is sure to generate its share of indelible moments. The event has done so every year, of course. So, as StarTrek.com prepares to cover this year’s unforgettable highlights, we thought we’d share a look back at a few previous iconic STLV moments. Enjoy…
Mae and Nichelle
Mae Jemison, the dynamic scientist, astronaut and TNG guest star – who grew up loving Star Trek and idolizing Nichelle Nichols – shared the stage with Nichols during the very first main stage panel at Star Trek Las Vegas 2017.
Neville and Glenn… and the Klingons
Also, during STLV 2017, fans got their first-ever deep dive into Star Trek: Discovery with four solid hours of Discovery panels. Among the sessions was a talk with Neville Page and Glenn Hetrick about designing the creatures of Discovery, including Saru and the Klingons.
Whoopi and the Guinans
Trek fans, for years and years, hoped Whoopi Goldberg would make a STLV appearance. She finally did at STLV 2016 and did not disappoint. She embraced the moment, was funny and blunt during her panel, was surprised on stage by her dear friend and inspiration, Nichelle Nichols, and she met a whole lot of Guinans.
MAC in the Box
MAC celebrated Trek’s 50th anniversary with a line of Trek-themed makeups, and they invaded STLV 2016 with an awesome, massive Enterprise-style cosmetics station. Fans enjoyed makeovers and cosplay fine-tuning, as well as a cosplay panel, and a couple of Trek celebs, including Denise Crosby, stopped by for a visit.
The Big 5-0
STLV 2016 toasted Trek’s landmark 50th anniversary with five days of nonstop fun, and the fans got into the spirit of the occasion accordingly, going cosplay-crazy, and welcoming many of their favorite actors to the stage, including Kirstie Alley, who, like Whoopi Goldberg, made her long-awaited STLV debut.
Fans also showed love for the late Anton Yelchin by signing a massive memorial for the actor.
TNG Cast Reunion
STLV 2017 celebrated the 30th anniversary of TNG with an extended reunion panel featuring nearly the entire TNG cast. On hand were Patrick Stewart, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Michael Dorn, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, Denise Crosby and John de Lancie.
Voyager Cast Reunites
STLV 2015 was the place to be for Voyager fans, as Creation Entertainment welcomed to the stage for a revealing, laugh-filled 20th anniversary panel nearly the entire cast: Kate Mulgrew, Jeri Ryan, Roxann Dawson, Tim Russ, Robert Picardo, Ethan Phillips, Garrett Wang, Robert Duncan McNeill and Robert Beltran.
Thank You, Trimbles
You might not be reading StarTrek.com and there might not be any modern Trek were it not for the efforts and Bjo and John Trimble, revered as the Fans Who Saved Star Trek by spearheading the letter-writing campaign that secured Trek’s future. During STLV 2016, the Trimbles were tricked into being honored on stage by John Van Citters of CBS, who thanked them and presented the couple with a painting of them by JK Woodward.
The Sulus
It was Sulu and Sulu together for the very first time ever at STLV 2011. That’s when George Takei, Trek’s original Sulu, and John Cho, our current Sulu, joined forces for an important, informative and entertaining joint appearance.
Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for our coverage of STLV 2018.