Our Eyes Opened

This draws the audience to contemplate the manner in which their own national assumptions are shaped by their cultural myths and stories. Was our nation forged in revolution and war? Was it brought about through negotiation, compromise, and treaty? How do these origins and the way we narrate them affect our sense of self and national identities? How have these narratives shaped the trajectory of our cultural lives?

When we first meet the Children of Tama, the Tamarian captain and his first officer appear to have a disagreement over the course of action. While we do not comprehend the specifics of their dispute, it seems apparent that the first officer had a different reading of both their situation and which stories ought to govern their actions toward the Enterprise. The Tamarian captain begins communicating with the Federation ship by citing “Rye and Jyrie at Lunga.” The audience never learns more of these figures or how their story shapes Tamarian culture. It is only after the first failed attempt to communicate that the Tamarian captain cites Darmok, to which his first officer responds with protest. It seems that Darmok and Jalad at Tanagra was a second option, perhaps an alternative sub-history. I imagine that the attempt to gain friendship with Picard through facing a common enemy is an alternative myth or history that the Captain chose to emphasize and bring to the fore at the protest of his first officer.