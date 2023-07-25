Our Christmas with the Captains

Christmas came early for my family, having just had the experience of a lifetime at the Star Trek Official Set Tour “Christmas with the Captains” event in picturesque Ticonderoga, New York. We were joined by not one, but two Trek captains, actors William Shatner, our legendary Captain Kirk, and Anson Mount, Discovery’s Captain Pike.

As a lifelong Star Trek fan, the chance to share James Cawley’s loving recreations of The Original Seriessets with my wife Robin and 6-year-old son Julian was a dream come true. Added to that, to walk through these hallowed corridors, peer into the famous Jefferies Tube and explore the entire sound stage with none other than Captain Kirk himself was beyond my wildest dreams. Mr. “Call me Bill” Shatner was the perfect host, regaling us with fond memories of his life, career and fellow Star Trek actors, all inspired by the 23rd Century surroundings meticulously and magically recreated by James and the Ticonderoga team.