Is Our AI on the Way to Becoming Control?

Most of these technologies could be hacked. Data, Voyager’s Doctor, and Airiam all got hacked in Star Trek episodes, and the brain implants or interfaces, such as those in development at Elon Musk’s Neuralink run the same risk of being exploited by hackers. Security experts have already worried about former Vice President Dick Cheney’s pacemaker somehow being hacked, and we’ve already seen “deep fake” YouTube and Instagram videos of former President Obama and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying things they didn’t actually say — akin to the holograms of Admiral Patar used by Control to manipulate those who couldn’t tell the difference from the real thing.

Lethal autonomous weapons, like the ones used on Predator drones, picking targets far from a human behind a computer screen, could also pose deadly problems. “People are concerned that gradual automation could lead to larger swarms of drones and cyber-AI systems operating without humans in the loop or with a human less heavily involved. That could lead to escalation or increasing the stakes of a system failure,” says Miles Brundage, a policy research at the company OpenAI.

Missile defense systems and nuclear missiles have already been partly automated, and it’s conceivable that satellites armed with missiles or lasers (or phasers) could eventually become a reality, too. One mistaken weapon fired from a mostly AI-run defense system could be enough to spark a war. With weapons of mass destruction, the toll could be catastrophic.

Some science fiction writers think that AI going awry is likely to happen, and that the potential for disaster could explain why we pre-warp humans haven’t encountered advanced alien races yet: Maybe most civilizations don’t make it that far. At some point in the future, we could reach a tipping point called the “singularity,” where machine intelligence overtakes human intelligence. With superhuman technologies advancing exponentially and unchecked, this Pandora’s box of catastrophe wouldn’t be able to be closed. Even if there’s no nuclear war, we could end up with excessively powerful paperclip-making robots turning us all into paperclips or Amazon factory robots stuffing us all into boxes.

These problems all stem from the concept of broad superhuman intelligence, as opposed to narrow intelligence we see today. While Google’s search engine searches better than any person can do, and Ford’s and General Motors’s self-driving cars can (almost) drive better, they can’t really do anything else. “What scares people is this notion of broad and superhuman. It can do everything a human can do, but better. We basically have no idea as an AI community how to build a broad superhuman device, and I’m actually skeptical that we’ll ever be able to do it,” says Mark Riedl, director of Georgia Tech’s Entertainment Intelligence Lab.