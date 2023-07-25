Osunsanmi Guides You Behind the Scenes

Sometimes, actors prefer to hang out in trailers between setups and scenes, but not Sonequa and the rest of the team. They prefer to be close, hours on end. It's remarkable, and it really helps out production, because moving 20 people in and out of an area can be quite the task for the ADs.

This is us in the middle of a crew blocking on the bridge, for the Tilly mental breakdown scene. The way we like to do it is having a private blocking with the director, cast, DP, script supervisor and the AD. This is where we finalize where all the actors are going to walk in the scene -- and consequently where we want the camera to go. Then, after we have that sorted, we bring in the 100 other crew members to watch, which is the pic you see here. Then, we go about the business of setting up the shot and getting everything ready to shoot. That said, every director can have their own variation on this process. In general, the bridge is a fast set to shoot on Trek.

Mary Wiseman killed it this day. In this episode, she was playing a Tilly we weren’t used to seeing: dramatically serious and then losing her mind on top of that. It was fascinating watching her work.