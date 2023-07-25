Published Jan 12, 2016
Orions Wreak Havoc in IDW's "Reunion" Two-Parter
IDW Publishing will fire up an all-new adventure for Captain Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise on Wednesday with the release of Star Trek #53 -- Five Year Mission: Reunion (Part 1 of 2). Set in the current Star Trek universe, Reunion finds the Orions intent on disrupting the truce between their species and the Federation. The story is written by Mike Johnson, while Tony Shasteen handles art and cover duties.
