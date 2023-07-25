Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek Beyond

    Published Jan 12, 2016

    Orions Wreak Havoc in IDW's "Reunion" Two-Parter

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing will fire up an all-new adventure for Captain Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise on Wednesday with the release of Star Trek #53 -- Five Year Mission: Reunion (Part 1 of 2). Set in the current Star Trek universe, Reunion finds the Orions intent on disrupting the truce between their species and the Federation. The story is written by Mike Johnson, while Tony Shasteen handles art and cover duties.



    Star Trek #53 -- Five Year Mission: Reunion (Part 1 of 2)


