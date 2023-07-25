Orion Girl 'SinDicate' Lager - Available At Destination Star Trek 3

The Federation of Beer will make a splash at Destination Star Trek 3 this weekend in London by offering attendees a limited one-time-release beer called Sindicate Lager. The beer is inspired by the popular green Orion Girls of Star Trek lore and it's produced in Zatec, Czech Republic, the heart of bohemia that is renowned for the cultivation of Saaz noble hops and barley malt. The lager is brew using traditional Czech technology that produces a lager golden in color with full flavor. Its nose is of medium aroma of light malt with hops and it shows a rich head.