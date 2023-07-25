"Origins" Blu-ray To Revisit Original Series Firsts

Star Trek: The Original Series: Origins will run 4 hours and 25 minutes and will cost $26.99. Click HERE to pre-order at Amazon.com.

And, on a related note, August 13 will herald the arrival of Star Trek: The Original Series Remastered Seasons 1-3, Best Buy-exclusive DVD sets that – like The Next Generation sets released earlier in 2013 – will boast sleek new packaging, including a multi-disc amaray within the slipcase, and will come housed in an O-sleeve with a textured finish. Each season set will offers a Starfleet division uniform with its respective color scheme as well as a familiar TOS gadget. So, Season One comes in gold and features a tricorder, while Season Two arrives in blue and features a communicator and Season Three is in red and features a phaser.