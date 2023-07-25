Original Trek Comic Adventure Due In April From IDW

StarTrek.com has seen the future -- well, April anyway -- and we can tell you that IDW Publishing will be represented that month by Star Trek #8, an original comic-book adventure set between the events of Star Trek (2009) and the now-in-production sequel. Star Trek #8 thrusts Captain Kirk and his Enterprise crew into a tense race against time to thwart a renegade Vulcan plot to destroy Romulus -- and it features a guest-star appearance by Spock's father, Sarek.

Overseen by Star Trek (2009) writer-producer Roberto Orci, Star Trek #8 is penned by Mike Johnson, and it will feature art by Joe Phillips and a cover by Tim Bradstreet. Fans should be on the lookout for variants that will include a Bradstreet sketch cover and a photo cover. Star Trek #8 will run 32 pages, cost $3.99 and will be available at comic retail stores.

