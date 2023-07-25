Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek (2009)

    Published Jan 19, 2012

    Original Trek Comic Adventure Due In April From IDW

    Original Trek Comic Adventure Due In April From IDW

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    StarTrek.com has seen the future -- well, April anyway -- and we can tell you that IDW Publishing will be represented that month by Star Trek #8, an original comic-book adventure set between the events of Star Trek (2009) and the now-in-production sequel. Star Trek #8 thrusts Captain Kirk and his Enterprise crew into a tense race against time to thwart a renegade Vulcan plot to destroy Romulus -- and it features a guest-star appearance by Spock's father, Sarek.

    Overseen by Star Trek (2009) writer-producer Roberto Orci, Star Trek #8 is penned by Mike Johnson, and it will feature art by Joe Phillips and a cover by Tim Bradstreet. Fans should be on the lookout for variants that will include a Bradstreet sketch cover and a photo cover. Star Trek #8 will run 32 pages, cost $3.99 and will be available at comic retail stores.

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top