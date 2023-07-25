Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Nov 6, 2014

    Original Series Linen Products Available Now From Trevco

    Original Series Linen Products Available Now From Trevco

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Trevco has just inroduced an array of linen products embellished with Star Trek: The Original Series designs -- among them cushions, throws, a beach towel, fleece blankets, pillow cases and bandanas. And, even better, fans can chose from a variety of TOS designs for the different products, with the design options including "Spock Salute," "Sketched Enterprise Crew," "Lightspeed," "Enterprise Blueprint Design," "Kirk's Chair" and more.

    The products range in price from $19.92 for the bandanas to $44.95 for the blanket. Visit Amazon.com to check out all the options.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top