Original Series Linen Products Available Now From Trevco

Trevco has just inroduced an array of linen products embellished with Star Trek: The Original Series designs -- among them cushions, throws, a beach towel, fleece blankets, pillow cases and bandanas. And, even better, fans can chose from a variety of TOS designs for the different products, with the design options including "Spock Salute," "Sketched Enterprise Crew," "Lightspeed," "Enterprise Blueprint Design," "Kirk's Chair" and more.