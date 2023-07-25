Published Nov 6, 2014
Original Series Linen Products Available Now From Trevco
Original Series Linen Products Available Now From Trevco
Trevco has just inroduced an array of linen products embellished with Star Trek: The Original Series designs -- among them cushions, throws, a beach towel, fleece blankets, pillow cases and bandanas. And, even better, fans can chose from a variety of TOS designs for the different products, with the design options including "Spock Salute," "Sketched Enterprise Crew," "Lightspeed," "Enterprise Blueprint Design," "Kirk's Chair" and more.
The products range in price from $19.92 for the bandanas to $44.95 for the blanket. Visit Amazon.com to check out all the options.