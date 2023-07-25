Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Dec 29, 2014

    Original Series Enterprise Model Delivered 50 Years Ago Today

    Original Series Enterprise Model Delivered 50 Years Ago Today

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Guess who -- or what -- has a birthday today? And it's a big one. It was 50 years ago today -- December 29, 1964 -- that the Howard Anderson Company received the original filming model of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The 11-foot model was based on a design by Matt Jefferies and built by Richard Datin, Mel Keys and Vern Sions. It was not powered, and windows were painted on the model's surface, with the model crafted to be shot only from the right side. Of course, the Enterprise would go on to be seen in "The Cage" before undergoing some modificiations later on as Star Trek: The Original Series evolved.



    Trek

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top