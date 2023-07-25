Original Series Enterprise Model Delivered 50 Years Ago Today

Guess who -- or what -- has a birthday today? And it's a big one. It was 50 years ago today -- December 29, 1964 -- that the Howard Anderson Company received the original filming model of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The 11-foot model was based on a design by Matt Jefferies and built by Richard Datin, Mel Keys and Vern Sions. It was not powered, and windows were painted on the model's surface, with the model crafted to be shot only from the right side. Of course, the Enterprise would go on to be seen in "The Cage" before undergoing some modificiations later on as Star Trek: The Original Series evolved.