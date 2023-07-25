Published Mar 6, 2014
Original "City on the Edge of Forever" Teleplay Set for Miniseries
Harlan Ellison wrote what is widely considered the best episode ever of Star Trek: The Original Series, namely “The City on the Edge of Forever.” Fans of the series know, of course, that Ellison’s full vision did not reach the screen as he intended; rather his teleplay was modified before the episode was filmed and aired in 1967. Now, 47 years later, IDW Publishing and Ellison intend to rectify the situation by joining forces to present Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s City on the Edge of Forever: The Original Teleplay.
The all-new miniseries, due out in June, will feature the participation of several notable and familiar Trek figures. Ellison will serve as guide to writers Scott Tipton and David Tipton (Klingons: Blood Will Tell, Spock: Reflections and the recent TNG/Doctor Who crossover), while J.K. Woodward (Alien Spotlight, the TNG/Doctor Who crossover) will render the interior art and Juan Ortiz (the Star Trek: The Original Series Art Prints) will assume cover art honors. Additionally, Paul Shipper (Khan) will create variant covers.
“It was a superlative joy of my long life,” Ellison said in a statement, “to have worked with Leonard Nimoy, who became my friend, and many others at Star Trek; and an equally heart-happy joy to be working with J.K. and the Tipton Bros. and Chris Ryall on this long-awaited visual of my (humbly, I say it) brilliant original ‘City…’”
“Presenting Harlan Ellison’s brilliant original script for ‘City on the Edge…’ has been a goal of ours since IDW first began publishing Star Trek comics in 2007,” series editor and IDW Chief Creative Officer/Editor-in-Chief Chris Ryall said in a separate statement. “The episode justifies its position atop ‘best Star Trek episodes’ lists but even it ain’t nuthin’ compared to what Ellison did in his original teleplay. This is truly going to be a Star Trek adventure unlike any other, even to fans who have that beloved episode memorized.”
Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s City on the Edge of Forever: The Original Teleplay #1 will debut in June, followed by four additional installments. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details.