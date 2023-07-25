Original "City on the Edge of Forever" Teleplay Set for Miniseries

Harlan Ellison wrote what is widely considered the best episode ever of Star Trek: The Original Series, namely “The City on the Edge of Forever.” Fans of the series know, of course, that Ellison’s full vision did not reach the screen as he intended; rather his teleplay was modified before the episode was filmed and aired in 1967. Now, 47 years later, IDW Publishing and Ellison intend to rectify the situation by joining forces to present Star Trek: Harlan Ellison’s City on the Edge of Forever: The Original Teleplay.