Orci & Johnson Talk Countdown to Darkness

Mike, you had access to the Star Trek (2009) script when you were working on Countdown. How much access did you have to the sequel script and in what ways did it help you shape the new comics' story?Johnson: As with the first Countdown, I had access to the script. But, as people are aware, this film is wrapped in layers of secrecy that not even a rogue Romulan planet-drill could penetrate. And with good reason. But that access was invaluable when it came to creating a story that ties into the movie in a meaningful and effective way. There are other comic tie-ins that don’t have that benefit, but having it definitely leads to the best possible Star Trek story on the stands, which is our first priority.Bob, what kinds of suggestions/direction did you give Mike in terms of fleshing out/filling in blanks of the sequel's story?Orci: Make sure the story stands on its own. We don’t want to cannibalize the story of the next movie, but instead it should set up the movie as part of the necessary heartbeat of its own story.Bob, what does it mean to you to have another writer to bounce story ideas off of?Orci: I’ve been doing it since I was a senior in high school with my writing partner of 20 years, Alex Kurtzman. So it’s very comfortable.For both of you, Countdown was extremely successful and you did NOT have to read it to enjoy film. If you did, though, it added dimension and back story to how we got to the point of the Kelvin being hammered. How tricky is it to create something that's strong enough as a standalone, yet fits in like a puzzle piece within a larger canvas? Orci: It’s a 9.5 out of 10 on the tricky scale.Johnson: The comic has to connect without spoiling, but as Bob said it has to stand on its own. There’s an element of reverse-engineering to create a story that sets up the movie, but reverse-engineering will only take you so far. At a certain point you have to forward-engineer, as Keenser would say. It is very much a puzzle, but a fantastic one, and hopefully all the edges are smooth.

Countdown was all Prime Universe happenings. We understand this one won't be. Is that accurate and, if it is, will there be any further Prime Universe connections?Johnson: No Prime connections in this one. The priority is exploring this new reality.Orci: We were so lucky that fans embraced the new timeline. And our instinct now is to leave well enough alone and let this timeline stand on its own.Bob, what's the overall writing/story philosophy for non-film Trek endeavors in the J.J.-verse. What's the approach?Orci: The approach is to ignore the medium and focus on the story. Don’t make a distinction between comic and film and anything else -- and just focus on making it Star Trek.

Is there anything in the other Trek comics related to the film that we may have missed already?Johnson: There are bunch of little hints that we’ve put in the ongoing Star Trek comics series that Bob is overseeing. None of them are the kind of thing that can spoil anything in the movie, but the idea is that, like the original Countdown, you can go back and read them and say “Hey! They totally set that up in the comics months before!” It’s been sneaky fun putting them in there.How canon is this?Orci: We get asked that a lot, and it’s our understanding that canon is that which is filmed. As a strict Constitutionalist, I don’t support a change in the definition of canon during my tenure. Perhaps future courts can take up the issue, but in the meantime the comics are as close to canon as you can get without being on film.

____________

To purchase the Countdown to Darkness comics, contact local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Also, to purchase a limited-edition Stephen Molnar variant cover version of Issue #1, click HERE (for the U.S.) and HERE (for the U.K.). And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about IDW's upcoming Star Trek comic books.