Operation Enterprise Officially Opens at Movie Park Germany

Guests are, in fact, part of a Star Trek storyline that they become immersed in as they move from room to room and are “trained” for their first mission as Starfleet cadets. The Enterprise and her crew are on their way to a United Federation of Planets meeting when they are attacked by the Borg and taken aboard the enemy ship. The Enterprise is now unmanned and caught in a tractor beam. The only hope of rescue is the Starfleet cadets on the bridge of a nearby ship at the time of the attack. They are preparing to be launched out of their ship’s transporter room in shuttles on a rescue mission. This holodeck mission’s success depends on the cadets breaching the Borg ship’s deflector shield, destroying its main systems and saving the crew of the Enterprise. The mission itself begins when guests enter the triple launch coaster. Complementing the entire experience, the Budapest Philharmonic Orchestra recorded a full and rich soundtrack that can be heard both outside and inside the attraction.

