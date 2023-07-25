Published Feb 27, 2016
One Year Later: Nimoy In His Own Words
It's been one year since Leonard Nimoy passed. Today, on the anniversary of his passing, StarTrek.com is pleased to shares clips of the actor/writer/producer/photographer/family man/philanthropist discussing Star Trek and Spock. The clips are derived from a four-hour interview that the Archive of American Television conducted with Nimoy several years ago. Nimoy on Developing the Spock Character
Creating the Vulcan Salute And Favorite Episodes
Thoughts on Spock's Makeup
The Evolution of Trek's Special Effects
The Mind Meld, The Neck Pinch
The TOS Feature Films