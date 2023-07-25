Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Into Darkness

    Published Aug 28, 2013

    One Week Only: STID & World War Z Double Feature

    One Week Only: STID & World War Z Double Feature

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    If you haven’t seen the blockbusters Star Trek Into Darknessand/or World War Z yet on the big screen, Paramount Pictures is giving you one last chance to do so, and they’re doing it in style. Starting this Friday, August 30, and for one week only (through to Thursday, September 5), Star Trek Into Darkness and World War Z will play as a single-admission double feature – in 3D and 2D -- at AMC Theatres, Carmike Cinemas, Marcus Theatres, Regal Cinemas and other participating theaters across the country. Tickets are available now via www.UltimateDoubleFeature.com, fandango.com, movietickets.com and at the box offices of participating theaters.


    Star Trek Into Darkness
    Star Trek (2009)
    Star Trek Into Darkness
    Star Trek

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top